GECOM completes recount for Regions 6 and 10

On Day 30 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete an additional 83 ballot boxes, thereby completing the recount for Regions Six and 10. This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 2,582, with 243 remaining to be counted.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the distribution of boxes was 81 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); as well as the two remaining boxes, one each for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). Notably, the recount for Regions One, Two, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine have also been completed.

According to Ward, of the total number of Statements of Recount, 2,063 were tabulated for the General Election and 2,068 for the Regional Election.

The GECOM spokeswoman was keen to note that the national recount could be completed by Sunday, paving the way for a national declaration of the recount exercise possibly by next week Thursday.

Kaieteur News reported on Saturday last that GECOM extended the date of the exercise to June 13, thereby providing an additional 14 days to complete the recount. This decision was triggered after the Elections Commission failed to complete the recount in the initial 25 days.

A Gazetted addendum stated that the recount shall be conducted continuously each day, including weekends and holidays, from 08:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara.

It additionally stated that the recount shall proceed with 12 workstations until its conclusion, an increase of two workstations from what was stated in the order.