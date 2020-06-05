Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update June 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Jun 05, 2020By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies leftarm-spinner Veersammy Permaul is disappointed with his non-selection in a 25-member touring party selected to tour England for a Three-Test series next month...
Jun 04, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
US Senator, Kamala Harris, (East Indian and Jamaican; in Guyanese parlance, a dougla) speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon about... more
The members of the Caricom team who are observing the recount of the ballots of the 2020 elections will never forget their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]