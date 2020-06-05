Education Ministry doing its part to ensure students, schools ready for exams – PRO

The Ministry of Education (MoE) through its Senior Public Relations Officer, Brushell Blackman, made it clear yesterday that it will continue to do its part to ensure that students and schools are ready for the upcoming exams scheduled to begin in July.

These exams are the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Despite major concerns raised by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) about the readiness of hinterland students to sit these exams, Blackman told this publication via telephone that the Education Ministry made it a priority to ensure that learning materials were sent to these remote locations.

He did admit, however, that at times there have been difficulties regarding virtual learning because of connectivity issues. But he noted that a number of workbooks, among other learning materials, were transported and made available to students across Guyana.

Parents have also been worried about how safe schools are to house their children. Some are even of the opinion that the Ministry’s plan to reopen schools on June 8 is too soon. In fact, the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) had objected to the proposed dates for the respective exams.

Nevertheless, Blackman assured that since schools were closed on March 16, his Ministry had embarked on a continuous countrywide sanitization exercise of all schools.

“We have been preparing since then by planning and putting the necessary measures in place to safeguard students,” said Blackman.

“All that is left to be done now is to apply the final touches and open the doors of the schools in adherence to the safety precautions outlined by the official gazette released by the MoE on Wednesday,” the PRO asserted.

It was also expressed by Blackman that the scheduled July-August timeline for exams and the reopening of schools on June 8 was not an “isolated decision” taken by his Ministry.

He explained that numerous consultations were made with the National Covid-19 Task Force (NCTF) before making a conclusive decision which was later approved by the said Task Force.

With the approval from the NCTF and gazetted guidelines, Blackman assured that the wellbeing of the nation’s children will be taken care of.

The Education Ministry had informed the nation on Wednesday that schools across Guyana will be reopened on June 8 to August 15 to facilitate students sitting the NGSA, CSEC and CAPE.

The public was also notified of the specific dates when these exams will be held which are as follows: CSEC and CAPE July 13 to August 4, while the NGSA will be held on July 1 and 2.