CHPA extends Republic Jubilee promotion until June 30

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has extended its Republic Jubilee promotion until June 30, 2020.

The promotion was initially to run for a period of three months – March 1 to May 26, 2020.

Reports coming out of the agency state that due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken to allow house lot owners who may have been affected, more time to make their payments.

This means persons who were allotted house lots costing $2.5M or less, will be able to cash in on the fifty percent discount on the cost of their land.

The extension allows these persons until June 30, to make their first 50 percent down payment of the value for the lot. Thereafter, they have until August 31, 2020, to cash in on the fifty percent off promotion.

The “50 percent off Republic Promotion” will benefit those individuals who received lands for residential purposes in housing schemes that were either established or regularised by CH&PA.

The promotion amounts to an additional $90M in subsidies from the CH&PA which is already selling some lands as low as $92,000. This initiative is in keeping with CHPA’s efforts to make housing affordable for Guyanese.

It was noted that the CH&PA staff are continuing to work from home but will be in office to process land applications when necessary. (DPI)