Border communities remain on high alert for COVID- 19

– Ministry reports no new cases in four days; 77 recover

The Ministry of Public Health continues to be on high alert for border communities at risk of COVID-19 even though no new case of the disease has been recorded in four days.

In a daily update on the situation, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon- Boyle, made this disclosure.

According to Dr. Gordon-Boyle, of the 20 tests done yesterday, there were no new cases.

She said that the COVID-19 deaths remain at 12 and the number of confirmed cases 153.

“To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,719 with the total number of negative cases being 1,566. We currently have 77 persons who have recovered, 64 active cases in institutional isolation, three patients in the COVID ICU and 25 persons in institutional quarantine.”

Further, Dr. Gordon-Boyle said that in the Region of the Americas [of which Guyana is a part], the total number of cases is 2,949,455 with 165,311 deaths.

As such, she noted that the Health Ministry continues to ask that the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine remain on high alert recognising that “our neighbours Brazil and Suriname are reporting new cases”.

“In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 11,598 cases and 623 deaths. So, your adherence to health guidelines is imperative. Also, Suriname has recorded 26 new cases in the last 24 hours. Once again, the Ministry is encouraging residents to take extra precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DCMO noted that the Ministry continues to focus on the regional preparedness and response to COVID-19.

“We must commend the work of the health team in Region [Three], recognising that they have been one of the first regions to participate in the COVID-19 response.

We must also thank the agencies that have come on board as well as the residents. It is evident that with adherence to the guidelines put forward by the Ministry the ability to contain this disease is possible.

[The] United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated 48 Prefab Housing Units to the Government of Guyana to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Region Five is the first to benefit from this initiative that will greatly assist the regions in their efforts to cater for patients affected by the Coronavirus Disease. These units will be set up in every region, with special attention to the very remote locations,” said the DCMO.

Additionally she said, the Ministry must publicly acknowledge the donations and expresses its profound gratitude to UNHCR and looks forward to future collaborations.

“We also want to remind persons who have underlying conditions, our pregnant women and parents to ensure that you make contact with your nearest health facilities to maintain your clinic schedules. It is important that your conditions are controlled.

We continue to encourage all Guyanese to utilise the services available to you and call the hotline; make contact with the health facility nearest to you or visit one of the COVID-19 facilities if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with someone tested positive,” added Dr. Gordon-Boyle.