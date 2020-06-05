Latest update June 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

A law firm cut and run

Jun 05, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys seh…

Dem boys nah know whether fuh laugh or whether fuh cry.
Dem watchin how dem politician fighting fuh control de oil wealth but dem nah realize dat de wealth dun sign way. So dem fighting over crumbs.
While dem fighting fuh power, dem oil company pumping out we oil and smiling all de way to de bank.
Dem gat ah man named Kuff-Man. De man is an expert on how fuh manage oil wealth. He seh de deal wha we sign is not in we best interest. De man know wha he talking. He seh if we want we pickney and dem pickney fuh benefit, we gat fuh ensure far mo transparency by changing we petroleum laws. De man seh de guvment gat to do tings mo in de open rather dan in secret. And dem gat to do de right ting.
De same guvment doing de opposite. Dem tek money from the World Bank and dem hire a firm fuh rewrite de country petroleum laws. De company gat ties with Exxon. Dem boys wan know, how de guvment expect ah company wah gat links to de oil company fuh write laws fuh benefit we?
De Waterfall paper skin-up wha happen, de guvment still refuse to break ties with de firm wha linked to Exxon. But de Waterfall paper continued to expose de contract with de law firm and how it not in we interest. Thanks to de Waterfall paper, de company decide fuh cut ties with de guvment and walk.
Talk half and let dem oil people know dat dem boys watching with eagles eye fuh see who gon get de next contract.

