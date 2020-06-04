UG, US, other stakeholders seek int’l accreditation for oil and gas courses

Guyana’s moves to build its oil and gas capacity is advancing with talks underway for the accreditation of engineering courses.

With Guyana starting production in December, there has been growing debate on the country’s preparedness.

Yesterday, the US Embassy in Georgetown announced that it helped to host a webinar on the topic of international accreditation for the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) at the University of Guyana (UG).

In the virtual seminar, present were Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; UG Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene; Chair of UG Transitional Management Committee Prof. Paloma Mohammed-Martin; President of Exxon Mobil Guyana Rod Henson; Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Vincent Adams; President of the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers, Stuart Hughes, and students and faculty from UG.

Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology (ABET) is an internationally recognized accreditor of college and university programs in applied science, computing, engineering, and technology, the US embassy explained.

“Accreditation is a peer-review process that certifies the quality of the post-secondary education and provides assurance that programs meet top-tier global quality standards for engineering. Educational institutions or programs with ABET certification also undergo periodic reviews to ensure that established criteria are being met.”

U.S. Fulbright Scholar, Prof. Norman Monroe, has been working with members of the FET on the accreditation process, which normally takes about 19 months.

“Achieving ABET accreditation for UG’s engineering programs will increase opportunities for international employment, advancement and prosperity for graduates and allow Guyana to unlock the opportunities provided by the oil industry. There is only one institution with an ABET accredited program in the Caribbean and I look forward to UG becoming the second.” said Ambassador Lynch.

The oil and gas industry in Guyana has been largely dependent on overseas expertise so far.