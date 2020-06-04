Latest update June 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Taxi driver who killed businesswoman likely to be charged this week

Jun 04, 2020

– victim suffered head injuries, broken ribs

The taxi driver who allegedly beat Sattie Beekharry to death with a padlock is likely to be charged this week, as a postmortem yesterday revealed the brutality of the attack.
Police said that the postmortem, conducted by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh, revealed that Beekharry, 61, sustained blunt force trauma, which left her with fractured ribs and haemorrhaging of the brain.
Investigators are likely to receive advice today on charges against the 35-year-old Prashad Nagar taxi driver, who has reportedly confessed to killing Mrs. Beekharry.
The popular businesswoman was slain at around 15:00 hrs last Monday in her Lot 152 Begonia Avenue, Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home.
He reportedly told investigators that he went to the businesswoman’s home to collect money that was owed him. An argument ensued and he allegedly picked up a padlock and struck Mrs. Beekharry repeatedly.
Neighbours had recalled seeing the taxi driver arrive at Mrs Beekharry’s home in a silver Toyota Raum.
Shortly after, they heard raised voices and screams of “Murder! Murder.” They then summoned the police, who found the heavily grilled residence locked when they arrived.
After forcing their way into the building, police found Mrs. Beekharry lying face down in a pool of blood. The suspect was caught hiding in the ceiling.

