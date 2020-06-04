Schools to re-open for Grade 6, CSEC CAPE exams

– APA worried about Indigenous, hinterland students’ preparedness

While adhering to strict physical distancing and other guidelines, schools will be reopened to facilitate students preparing to write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education released the Gazetted orders of the necessary health protocols to ensure the safety of all students and teachers.

Face to face contact between teachers and students is permitted at respective schools but classes shall not be held every day.

Schools will be opened to teachers and auxiliary staff on June 8. Grade Six students across Guyana are expected to return to school on June 15.

Among the health interventions being put in place are temperature checks at the schools’ gates along with the restriction of un-authorised vending and parent visits inside the school compounds.

All schools will have appropriate sanitation stations. Specially designated sick bays will be organised to accommodate any student who may exhibit any symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus. Sweeper/cleaners will be trained in infection prevention and control practices

Additionally, according to the measures, physical distancing stickers and other signage will be employed.

Only 15 students will be allowed in each classroom and classes will not be held every day.

Masks will be provided by the Ministry of Education and all students and staff are required to wear masks every time they are in the school compound.

Grade Six students will sit the NGSA on July 1 and 2 and the Ministry has decided to have all local candidates eligible for these exams use the traditional paper-based modality.

Test papers will be placed on desks before student arrive to reduce physical contact.

Transportation will also be provided for all vulnerable students and those who live outside of their school’s catchment area. Students who previously benefited from the hot meals programme will be provided with meals.

The gazetting and publication of the official Examination Order follows the release of the official timetables for the NGSA (1-2 July), CSEC (13 July – 4 August) and CAPE (13-31 July) by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

Approximately 15,000 students are expected to sit the NGSA while 20,000 students are expected to sit the CSEC examinations and while over 30,000 are registered to sit CAPE.

The timetables can be accessed here. [https://www.cxc.org/download-timetables/]