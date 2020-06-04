SBM Offshore donates gloves, masks to Civil Defence Commission

SBM Offshore on Friday donated a quantity of gloves and masks to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) as part of efforts to aid in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release stated that Country Manager of SBM Offshore, Herve Laurioux handed over the items to Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, at the company’s Prashad Nagar, Georgetown office.

“The safety and health of everyone during this pandemic is a top priority. SBM Offshore is happy to provide personal protective equipment to the CDC to help with its important COVID-19 response in affected communities,” Mr. Laurioux said.

Lieutenant Colonel Craig said the CDC welcomed the donation from SBM Offshore and stated that the supplies will be distributed to frontline workers.

“We appreciate this gesture and definitely will ensure that these supplies get to those persons who need it the most so that they can effectively carry out their duties,” the CDC Director General said.

The supplies included 15,000 masks and 15,000 gloves.

As the global impact of the COVID-19 virus intensifies, SBM Offshore’s priority remains the health and safety of staff, contractors, their families, and the communities around the world in which the company operates. SBM Offshore has also been working to ensure the safety of its operations across all activities.