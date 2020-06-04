Latest update June 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

People start coming in backtrack to Guyana

Jun 04, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys seh..

De po-lice gat dem boys ‘fuffuckle’.
Dem boys nah know whether dem dead or alive. Dem nah know whether dem in Guyana or outside. Dem boys can’t ask Claw-dette because she nah know who she is much less wheh she deh.
Dem boys hoping dem name nah appear on one of dem list wha de Harmon-ica Man prepare.
Dem boys seh if dem name appear, dem po-lice dem gun seh dat dem boys come in de country backtrack.
Dem boys could not help but remember de time when Guyanese use to go backtrack from Guyana. Today, people coming in backtrack to vote, de po-lice seh.
Dem boys remember Peter de Man with de Tool who own de School of de World. De man get attack at he home and he tell de po-lice who is de man who shoot he.
De police seh: “Dah nah possible because de man bin out de country at de time.”
Dem boys now wondering. De po-lice arrest a man and dem ask he fuh he name. De man answer: “Me nah know!”
De arresting officer tun to he and ask: “How come yuh give we yuh name?”
De man replied: “Don’t blame me. Blame de po-lice.”
De arresting office seh: “Wah de po-lice gat fuh do with you name?
De man reply: “Last week, de police tell me fuh give dem meh name….. so ah give dem… Me ain’t get it back yet!”
Talk half and pray dat Claw-dett nah find she name pun wan ah dem list wah de harmonica man send to she.

