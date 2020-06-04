Labourer charged for killing brother during land dispute

Latest update June 4th, 2020 12:51 AM
A 44-year-old labourer of Shieldstown Village, West Bank Berbice was yesterday charged with the murder of his brother.
Khemlall Bishnauth called “Bison” was arrested on May 30 and was charged with the capital offence.
He appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh. Bishnauth was remanded to prison until July 1, 2020.
A post mortem examination revealed that the victim died from a stab wound to the chest.
It is alleged that the brothers were imbibing at separate locations in the village when Khemlall went to his brother and the two began to argue, allegedly over a plot of land that belongs to their father.
Khemlall then allegedly stabbed his brother in his chest and arm.
The victim succumbed minutes later.
