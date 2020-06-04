GTU registers objections for dates for NGSA, CSEC and CAPE

With the dates for the sitting of the National Grade Six Examinations officially announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) the Guyana Teacher’s Union is once again voicing its disapproval of the timeline.

In a post via social media, GTU President Mark Lyte noted that the union objected to the proposed dates for both NGSA , CSEC and CAPE.

Lyte stated that the union met with MoE on Thursday, May 29, 2020 where a plan was shared as it relates to the proposals for these examinations.

“A General Council meeting is planned for Friday, June 5, 2020. We will make a decision and issue a press release on Friday. We will also be monitoring the preparedness of schools based on MoE’s COVID19 proposal.

“We urge all public school educators to stay safe and follow the advice which will follow General Council this Friday.”

Having received the official time table from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for the sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced on Tuesday that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be held on the 1st and 2nd July, 2020.

The announcement by the Ministry came as the dates of CSEC and CAPE have been given as 13th July, 2020 – 4th August, 2020 and 13th July – 31st July, 2020 respectively.

The Ministry said that the examinations will be written using the paper-based modality.

With the closure of schools due to COVID-19, NGSA originally set for April 8 and 9 was postponed.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, said that in light of the curfew and other measures put in place by President David Granger and the National COVID-19 Task Force, schools will not re-open before June 3.

Minister Henry noted that her office recognises the importance of the exam and is working to ensure that no child is disenfranchised.

“The Ministry would have to get the blessings of the National Task Force and the Ministry of Public Health when the plan is finalised,” she stated.

In the interim, the Education Ministry said it will be providing continued academic learning online via social media platforms along with more traditional media, such as television and radio.

Persons can visit the Ministry’s website (https://www.education.gov.gy/web/) to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas.

The Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) is also providing several programmes for Primary School students from 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs