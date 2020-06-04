Coalition doubts it listed Attorney as out of country

Latest update June 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
– But Observation Report states otherwise
After it was revealed that the Coalition claimed that a prominent attorney, Devindra Kissoon was not in the country on Election Day, the party now doubts that it submitted his name as a person who was not in Guyana on the date of the Election. But the Observation Report linked to the ballot box containing the Official List of Electors on which Kissoon is listed, clearly states otherwise.
In a press statement released last night, the Coalition said “In an attempt to refute and cast doubt on the APNU+AFC’s recent identification of persons who were not in Guyana at the time of the March 2 election, the PPP/C stated that Prominent Attorney Devindra Kissoon was in Guyana on March 2, 2020.
Fake News. The APNU+AFC never submitted the name of Devindra Kissoon on any of their lists as a person who was not in Guyana on the date of the Election.”
The evidence shows this to be false.
The Official List of Electors (OLE) for Region Four clearly states that for Division #413251A – BEL AIR PARK at the polling station “AFRICAN MUSEUM”, Kissoon’s full name, Devindra Ramesh Tiwari Kissoon” is at serial #157.
This is the very serial number listed by the APNU+AFC agent Seivewright Benjamin as belonging to a person claimed to be out of the jurisdiction on Election Day, on the observation report for that polling station. The audio evidence of this was streamed via live on GECOM’s Facebook page.
Kaieteur News has published the Observation Report for Ballot Box 4497, which clearly states “APNU+AFC agent objected to serial numbers 89, 93, 157, 244 and 251. It is alleged that the electors were not in the jurisdiction on Election Day.”
Not only was Kissoon in Guyana on Election Day, he observed the Elections as part of the AmCham observer mission. An attached photo shows Kissoon while he was observing the Election.
