Archery Guyana continues to represent at International Virtual Competition

Archery Guyana proudly fielded two archers for the 60X ISOL Remote Shoot Competition held on 31st May, 2020.

This was the ninth stage of this novel Virtual Competition where approximately 100 archers from 16 countries as far flung as Norway, Australia, Britain, Belgium and even closer to home- British Virgin Islands participated. The aim of this competition is to keep archers focused on maintaining fitness and competitiveness during the world wide quarantine resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winnette Lawrence and Robert Singh both competed in the 30m Compound and the 30m Recurve Bows categories respectively. Both categories comprised of two sessions with 36 arrows each.

Robert Singh on his first venture at this competition scored 556/720 and placed 7th in a group of nine archers. Singh commented at the end of the competition that it was a tough competition with high calibre archers producing high level scores. Singh noted that while he was satisfied with his performance he also recognised that there was room for much improvement.

Winnette Lawrence, on her second venture in this competition, pointed out that she experienced issues with her equipment which affected her performance. She scored 563/720.

Lawrence previously explained how the competition works: “Registration had to be done online and we had to choose which session we would shoot, and distance, because of lockdown some persons had to scale down their target face to suit a distance. For inspection of the bows we had to take a picture of it as well as the target face and send online. They also send a QR code for you to log on and send scores, after every end we had to send pictures of arrows in target for scoring.”

In the Sunday’s competition, Winnette Lawrence regrettably experienced equipment failure. In a statement, she said: “My stabilizer broke and my sight got loose. I am placed 12 out of 12, but still proud of myself to continue to the end amidst the failure of my equipment, so I blame myself 75%, as an elite archer being placed 182 in the world I should have known to always check my bow and arrows before going into a competition.”

The next stage for this Virtual Competition is stage 10 scheduled for Jun 7th, 2020 and Archery Guyana is working towards having its members continue to participate.

Archery Guyana urges Archers with access to ranges or home facilities to participate. For more information: email [email protected]

All archers are mandated to observe their National health and safety requirements and the World Health Organisation’s guidelines pertaining to controlling and preventing the dreaded Covid-19 virus.