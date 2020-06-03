Latest update June 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We must prepare for life after COVID-19 and the recount

Jun 03, 2020 News 0

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic is upon us. Unfortunately, some of us will die but most of us will live. Life will go on. The recount of the ballots of the 2020 elections is in progress but in the end, one party will be declared the winner. Life will go on.
But what sort of life are we planning for? Should we not prepare or look forward to a good life?
How can we and our children have that good life if we are not allowed to participate more meaningfully in the management of our resources, especially our oil?
Guyana has been blessed with an abundance of resources, including oil. However, unimaginable greed and indifference have allowed the heartless and corrupt to sign away and to siphon off our wealth.
The plundering of our oil must cease. We must not allow the oil companies to leave us broke and dependent.
When we look around the world, we see so many oil-rich countries having to beg for help.
Nigeria, which has been producing oil for more than 60 years, has been forced to approach the IMF for emergency aid to fight COVID-19. Papua New Guinea, an oil exporter, has similarly had to accept international assistance.
Life will go on in Guyana after the pandemic and the elections’ dispute. But we must ensure that it is not any sort of life. It must be a better life for us and our children.
Let us demand a greater say in how our oil is managed.
Let us seek a better deal for a better life.

Similar Articles

Sports

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for violating IPF & GAPLF rules

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for...

Jun 03, 2020

By Franklin Wilson Just over a year ago, the weekend of May 4th & 5th, 2019 to be exact, the powerlifting duo of Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Ms. Junica Pluck left these shores to compete at the...
Read More
Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase, receives AIBA ITO certificate

Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase,...

Jun 03, 2020

Hercules working on basketball coaches’ manual

Hercules working on basketball coaches’ manual

Jun 03, 2020

‘Rugby facilities are non-existent’ – Nat Captain Jamal Angus Joins dad as Father/Son pair to lead Guyana Senior teams

‘Rugby facilities are non-existent’ –...

Jun 03, 2020

ITTF delays announcement

ITTF delays announcement

Jun 02, 2020

Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019 CWI to Members – Source

Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019...

Jun 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019