Swear in legitimate Govt. from recount results – says Former World Leaders Group

The Elders, an organization comprised of several former heads of state and other prominent world leaders, has signalled its interest in Guyana’s current political impasse.
In a tweet yesterday, the organization said, “The Elders continue to view the situation in #Guyana with concern, especially the recent barring of @CarterCenter observers. The will of the people must be respected through the swearing in of a legitimate Government based on the recount’s results.”
This represents the latest and most important intervention by an international organization regarding the current recount and surrounding electoral controversy, particularly the decision of the government of Guyana to ban the Carter Center observer team from returning to observe the elections recount.
The Elders was founded in 2007 by renowned South African leader, Nelson Mandela, to tackle a series of global issues from climate change to conflict resolution.
Based in London, the organization is currently chaired by Mary Robinson, the first female president of Ireland and includes high profile names such as former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, and Nobel Peace Prize laureates Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian President; Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa; Martti Ahtisaari, former president of Finland; and Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia. Founder of the Carter Center, former US president, Jimmy Carter, is also a member of the group.

 

