Seven more boxes expose Mingo’s rigging

By Shikema Dey and Mikaila Prince

Kaieteur News is today reporting evidence of seven additional ballot boxes which show Region Four Returning Officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo, rigging the votes of his District’s electorate to favour the governing Coalition, APNU+AFC.

The ballot boxes, which derived from the Diamond Nursery School on the East Bank of Demerara, IPE Private School in Golden Grove, the New Diamond/ Grove Primary School, as well as the Grove Primary School, illustrate how Mingo, across these seven boxes, subtracted 51 votes from the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) and added 301 to the APNU+AFC.

For ballot box 4115, the Statement of Poll showed 178 votes for PPP/C, and 133 votes for the APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 20 votes from the PPP/C, decreasing the count to 158, and added 30 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 163. The Statement of Recount showed the same result as the Statement of Poll.

For ballot box 4118, the Statement of Poll showed 160 votes for PPP/C, and 81 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 20 votes from PPP/C, decreasing the count to 140, and added 20 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 101. The Statement of Recount showed a decrease of one vote for APNU+AFC, from the Statement of Poll, to 80. For ballot box 4128, the Statement of Poll showed 119 votes for PPP/C, and 94 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 10 votes from PPP/C, decreasing the count to 109, and added 60 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 154. The Statement of Recount showed the same result as the Statement of Poll.

In ballot box 4134, the Statement of Poll showed 122 votes for PPP/C, and 139 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 48 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 189. The Statement of Recount

showed an increase of two votes for APNU+AFC, likely due to previously rejected ballots, now considered valid.For ballot box 4138, the Statement of Poll showed 118 votes for PPP/C, and 158 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 30 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the

count to 188. The Statement of Recount showed a decrease of one vote for each party, to 117 and 157 respectively, likely due to previously valid votes now considered rejected.

For ballot box 4157, the Statement of Poll showed 71 votes for PPP/C, and 103 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 90 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 193. The Statement of Recount showed a decrease of one

vote for APNU+AFC, to 102, likely due to a previously valid vote now considered rejected at the recount.

Finally, for ballot box 4158, the Statement of Poll showed 80 votes for PPP/C, and 132 votes for APNU+AFC. Mingo’s tabulation added 20 votes to APNU+AFC, increasing the count to 152. The Statement of Recount showed the same result as the Statement of Poll. So far, this newspaper has verified Mingo’s vote rigging to have impacted 32 ballot boxes, with the inclusion of the aforementioned seven ballot boxes, all coming from polling places on the East Bank of Demerara. The manipulation occurred during the tabulation process when instead of calling out the numbers reflected on the original SOPs at various polling stations, the Returning Officer produced figures that invariably added votes to the Coalition and in many instances subtracted votes from the opposition.

Kaieteur News’ analysis of the 32 ballot boxes shows that Mingo’s tabulation subtracted 391 votes from PPP/C, and added 1,514 votes to APNU+AFC. This amounts to a total variance of 1,905 votes from the corresponding Statements of Poll.

Kaieteur News’ analysis is based on audio recordings, published by The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) Executive Member, Shaz Ally, of Mingo’s General Election numbers being called out during the Kingston tabulation, for 21 ballot boxes, and figures supplied for four ballot boxes by the Head of the Organization of American States (OAS) Observer Mission, Bruce Golding, in the mission’s preliminary report on Guyana’s 2020 Elections to the OAS Permanent Council.