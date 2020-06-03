Of lockdowns, parallel tracks and political indifference

On March 19, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, issued a state-wide order for all 39 million California residents to stay home. He accompanied the order with the comforting. “This is not a permanent state; this is a moment in ti1me” (Business Insider, March 22). California was the first state to do so, with many others following suit, like New York and Washington.

Lockdown is a new reality and may be defined as restriction on personal movement to and from destinations of choice. It is but one of the words and phrases that have sprung up to capture official reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other new ones include social distancing, and shelter-in-place, with old ones like travel bans and quarantines to register the clear dangers posed. Also, a longstanding bond market “flattening the curve” (New York’s Governor Cuomo), while “the fire started by the pandemic is starting to come under control” (Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez), and seeing “the light at the end of this tunnel” (US Surgeon General Jerome Adams) have gained currency.

In contrast, life in Guyana largely manifests civil disbelief and lack of urgency, which a curfew largely ignored. In this emotional rollercoaster of a society, ongoing elections impasses have seized national attention and unleashed numerous suspicions about trickery and positioning for rigging. There is the strong sense that the recount process is being narrated and manipulated to perpetrate many deceptions.

As we see it at this paper, the environment is ripe for such distrusts, which have now become the order of the day and dictate most conversations. We believe that the evidence gives sturdy grounds for such harsh conclusions, since daily developments seem to confirm hard intentions for perverse purposes. In other words, what has unravelled provides the foundation for political stone-walling and a very convenient cover for misusing health fears. Our dispute riddled, never-ending, elections stand as a temptation waiting either to be manipulated or exploited.

On Wednesday, the media noted a Guyanese-born academic attached to UWI emphasizing that care must be exercised so that the COVID-19 pandemic is not misused to extend extraordinary state powers. The temptation is strong, and as a shield, there is no better one that could be found than COVID-19. Our controversies provide such an irresistible attraction.

Meanwhile, back home, the field general of Guyana’s COVID-19 National Task Force recently gave assurance that a total lockdown is not under consideration at this time. That is helpful and encouraging, but it is subject to circumstances holding steady, as the qualifier of “at this time” makes clear. This position is coming under severe stress with numbers and fears heating up over Aranka, Bartica, Moruca, and elsewhere in Region 9. Should matters spiral downward, the current position may be rendered impractical and make a total (or targeted total) lockdown compulsory. We would hope that matters do not deteriorate to this, which could be near terminal for many Guyanese workers and families trapped in dire economic straits.

On the plus side, a lockdown and other restraining measures have their advantages, particularly for a vulnerable place like Guyana, with its crowded public transportation network, its congested marketplaces, and the generalized waywardness and indifference of many. The difference is registered through honest and decisive leadership, like New Zealand and Australia.

Separately, our healthcare system is weak and limited, which is exacerbated by an apparent state of unreadiness, which alarms unendingly. This is not helped by the lack of a fully coordinated national approach to confront together. To make matters worse, there is wide suspicion that the official numbers about confirmed cases are not accurate, and may be tainted by politics.

Moreover, it is unconstructive, even dangerous, given the political response(s) to the virus threat. It is the height of foolishness, for there to be a government and an opposition programme running near simultaneously on how to address what this nation faces. To have two programmes on-stream is a waste of skilled manpower and scarce resources. It is why we persist in asking for some returning to senses, some strong and genuine efforts to bridge this hurtful divide at this troubling of times, even if it is on a temporary basis only.

The nation needs help now.