NGSA exams set for July 1 & July 2

Having received the official time table from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for the sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be held on the 1st and 2nd July, 2020.

File Photo: Minister Henry interacts with NGSA students.

The announcement by the Ministry comes as the dates of CSEC and CAPE have been given as 13th July, 2020 – 4th August, 2020 and 13th July – 31st July, 2020 respectively.
The Ministry said that the examinations will be written using the paper-based modality.
The official Examination Order will be gazetted and published today June 3, 2020. The order will address the public health protocols to be implemented for these examinations.
With the closure of schools due to COVID-19, NGSA originally set for April 8 and 9 was postponed.
Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, said that in light of the curfew and other measures put in place by President David Granger and the National COVID-19 Task Force, schools will not re-open before June 3.
Minister Henry noted that her office recognises the importance of the exam and is working to ensure that no child is disenfranchised.
“The Ministry would have to get the blessings of the National Task Force and the Ministry of Public Health when the plan is finalised,” she stated.
At the interim, the Education Ministry said it will be providing continued academic learning online via social media platforms along with more traditional media, such as television and radio.
Persons can visit the Ministry’s website (https://www.education.gov.gy/web/) to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas.
The Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) is also providing several programmes for Primary School students from 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs

