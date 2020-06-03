Marcus Bisram walks free a second time – plans to sue State, DPP

Guyana-born American businessman, Marcus Bisram, has been freed of the murder charge brought against him by the State, a second time.

This time, he was acquitted after a High Court Judge found that the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was unreasonable, unlawful and was made by ignoring relevant considerations for murder.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, Justice Simone Ramlall discharged several orders which, inter alia, quashed the DPP’s decision to direct the Magistrate to commit Bisram to stand a High Court trial for the offence of murder.

Bisram was rearrested and charged again for the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt hours after he was released on March 30, last.

He was rearrested based on instructions from the DPP that there was sufficient evidence for Magistrate Renita Singh to have committed Bisram to trial in the Berbice High Court.

However, Bisram, through his attorneys, Arudranauth Gossai, Sanjeev Datadin, Glen Hanoman, Bernard Da Silva, and Dexter Todd, petitioned the High Court to overturn the decision of the DPP. The lawyers contended that the DPP’s action was ultra vires, unreasonable and outside the relevant considerations that necessitates a charge of murder.

The lawyers also contended that Bisram’s arrest on the 30th March, 2020 and his incarceration since then should be deemed unlawful.

In her ruling, Justice Ramlall upheld the contentions of the attorneys, ordering Bisram’s immediate release from the Camp Street Prisons.

Additionally, the Judge granted orders quashing the decision of the Magistrate to commit Bisram to stand trial in the High Court for the offence of murder; prohibiting the DPP from proffering an indictment in the High Court charging Bisram with the offence of murder again.

Bisram was released around 1:00 pm from Camp Street Prisons to the custody of his attorneys. Datadin, who has represented Bisram since the beginning of his case, told the press that his client will be suing the State and the DPP for making him suffer for several years in jail without having sufficient evidence that he committed the crime.

Bisram, well known for his philanthropic ways, was extradited from the United States to Guyana last year, where he was charged on local shores with counselling, procuring and commanding Harripaul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016.

Narinedatt’s battered and bloodied body was found on the Number 72 Village Public Road clad in just his trousers. His body bore apparent marks of violence.

The matter had been ventilated in the press not only because of the killing but the fact that Bisram is said to be wealthy and was alleged to have paid local cops and others to cover up the matter.

Before being implicated in the matter, Bisram was known in Guyana for his generous donations to charity and he reportedly owned properties in Berbice where he entertained cops, families and friends.

The arrest would come days after Narinedatt’s relatives complained to Kaieteur News that the authorities seemed not too keen to bring back Bisram from the US to face the courts.

On November 01, 2016, the battered body of 26-year-old carpenter Narinedatt was found on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne foreshore. It was alleged that his death had been staged to look like a hit-and-run accident and two cops in Berbice were fingered in the cover-up.

This was in fact detailed in the case presented by prosecutors’ that the man was killed at a function where the businessman and friends were, after an argument, then taken elsewhere and dumped to make it appear as a hit-and-run.

It was after ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation that Parsram, 49; Dickie, 39; Motie, 39; Datt, 18; and Yacoob, 37 were charged for the murder.

Additionally, three individuals, including Bisram’s mother, were charged for allegedly offering a detective $4M to suppress evidence against Bisram.