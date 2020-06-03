Hercules working on basketball coaches’ manual

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), while having a general structure, has always struggled to create a structural profile that can be standardised for coaches. And, according to the Technical director of the GABF, this may be connected to the fact that the profession locally has limited mobility scope.

To this end, the project of a coach’s manual was conceptualised since 2014 by Hercules who was first introduced into the national programme as Guyana’s team manager for the 2014 Caribbean senior men’s championship held in the BVI before guiding Guyana to their first Caribbean Championship in 2018 in his debut as head coach.

During the interview with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Hercules described that 2014 tournament (Caribbean Championship) as one of Guyana’s most eventful in terms of happenings on and off the court.

Hercules explained that, “Coupled with my experience on the tour and as the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association’s (GABA) President during that period, I recognized a strong need for a coaching structure at an elementary level.”

“I hope to provide a working document that will be considerate of Guyana’s culture and resources. I hope to give both the federation and aspiring coaches with a foundation I never had before deciding on becoming a coach. This manual when completed, I intend to be accessible to all primary, secondary, university, clubs aspiring, and current coaches. The current coaches’ clinics serve to reconnect the desire and urgency for a document of this nature.”

Hercules mentioned that while his focus is away from competitive play due to the coronavirus pandemic and he will be using his extra time to complete the coaches’ manual as soon as possible.

In addition, he urged all basketball players to stay safe during time while adhering to the safety guidelines from health authorities.