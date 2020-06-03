GTT doubles entry-level Blaze internet speed at no extra cost

As part of its ‘in this together’ campaign, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has announced plans to upgrade its entry-level Blaze internet-Ignite from 5Mbps to 10Mbps. This is according to a release issued by the phone company which informed that this doubling of the capacity to ensure customers experience faster internet speeds will come at no extra cost.

“We aim to ensure that customers are connected to families and friends, and have accessibility to both learning and working platforms while keeping up with updates from around the world,” said Head of GTT Fixed Services, Jamal Inniss.

According to Inniss, while the data offer was customized to suit customer’s needs during the pandemic, the company will make the offer permanent for all customers.

This means that from now on, customers would have double the speed. “This 10Mbps internet speed allows you to carry out various tasks throughout your workday, including uploading and downloading files, operating multiple devices and running basic web applications. Customers in Blaze ready areas are encouraged to take advantage of the upgraded offer to benefit from faster internet connections,” GTT announced.

Since the first COVID-19 case being declared in Guyana, GTT said that it has taken measures to relieve its customers by several public service initiatives.

Some of the campaigns, the company said, include: making the COVID-19 as well as Help and Shelter hotline numbers toll-free, offering free mobile services to doctors, nurses and hotline volunteers and donations to support the Health Emergency Operating Centre. There is also a special introductory Blaze promo offer in selected areas where Ignite Plan is priced at $6,999, the phone company’s release added.