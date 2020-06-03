GECOM corrects incorrect Region Eight declarations on website

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), some three months after having the identical declaration for District Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) for the General and Regional Elections on their official website, has corrected its mistake.

GECOM had posted two different photos of the same declaration to represent both General and Regional results. The only contrast between the two was that one of the declarations had the word ‘general’ scratched off and replaced with the word ‘regional’.

That incorrect declaration for general elections had listed 2,086 votes for the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition; 2,041 votes for the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP); 460 for The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and 39 for the United Republican Party (URP).

The total valid votes were listed as 4,626 with 114 rejected ballots and 16 spoilt ballot papers.

The grand total number of persons who appeared to have voted was listed as 4,740 and the document was signed by Returning Officer Dwayne Marco on March 4.

The issue was raised with the Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, by Kaieteur News and other media publications since the incorrect declarations were posted on the website but this, even after one month spurred no correction.

However, checks were made last evening and it was discovered that the incorrect declaration for the General Elections was removed and replaced.

The correct declaration listed 2,148 votes for the Coalition; 2,049 votes for PPP; 449 votes for LJP and 13 votes for The New Movement (TMN).

The total valid votes cast was listed as 4,659 with 20 spoilt ballot papers and 128 rejected ballot papers. The grand total of persons who appear to have voted was listed as 4,787.