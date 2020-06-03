Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase, receives AIBA ITO certificate

Experienced local Referee/Judge Elton Chase was yesterday presented with International Technical Officer (ITO) certificate.

The document was presented by Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) president Steve Ninvalle. Last year Chase was among a handful of Caribbean officials who were successful at the ITO exams held in St Lucia. The accomplishment created history for Chase and local boxing as he remains the first Guyanese to be certified as an ITO by AIBA.

Chase thanked Ninvalle and the GBA for providing the opportunity and assured that he will impart knowledge for the good of the sport.