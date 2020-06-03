Emergency measures extended to June 17th

– repatriated Guyanese to face one week mandatory home quarantine

The National COVID-19 Task Force has announced that the emergency measures currently in force will be extended to June 17th, 2020.

That will be one day after the deadline given for a declaration from the ongoing recount of ballots for the March 2 elections. It has been three months since the elections with the country in a state of suspension and now facing the COVID-19 measures.

The country remains heavily divided.

According to the notice by authorities yesterday, this latest order is being prepared for gazetting under the hand of the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

“The COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No.3) published in the Gazette 29th April 2020 and effective until 3rd June 2020 is extended to 17th June 2020.”

According to the NCTF, in clarifying, Guyanese who are stranded overseas and who have received permission to return to Guyana are required to home quarantine for seven days immediately following their arrival.

Previously, it was the decision for about 300 Guyanese who have been stuck abroad and recently given permission to return home, to be quarantined for two weeks.

However, it appears that the NCTF has relented and relaxed that two weeks to now one.

According to the Task Force yesterday, this is in addition to the previously announced requirements of completing the repatriation form and submitting, 48 hours prior to arrival, a PCR COVID-19 test (in English).

“The NCTF reaffirms that no person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to return to Guyana at this time. For the avoidance of doubt, home quarantine means quarantining at their respective private residences. Persons are required to remain there for the duration of the seven-day period and not leave for any reason save and except to seek emergency medical care.”

The COVID-19 measures have seen the closure of the country’s borders and airports with a night-time curfew and closures of bars, schools and non-essential services.

The country, like so many parts of the world, is facing tough times, with unemployment rising.

The country has recorded 12 deaths with over 150 positive cases confirmed so far.