Latest update June 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CAL implements use of thermal scanner to aid COVID-19 fight

Jun 03, 2020 News 0

As part of precautionary measures to limit and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Caribbean Airlines has implemented the use of thermal scanners at its Piarco Head Office in Trinidad.
This is according to a release issued by the airline. It was revealed that the thermal scanners have been introduced on a trial basis and the airline will continue to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of this measure.
During the trial period, the airline announced that, “all employees and visitors to the airline’s Piarco compound will be screened to assess whether their body temperature is at an acceptable level as prescribed by the Chief Medical Officer of Trinidad and Tobago (CMO).” Similar measures are being reviewed for offices throughout the airline’s network.
Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Garvin Medera, in commenting on the initiative said: “The implementation of thermal scanners at our Head Office, in Piarco, Trinidad is just one of several precautionary measures that Caribbean Airlines has implemented in the fight against COVID-19. We are encouraging all employees and visitors to our Piarco compound to kindly cooperate with us as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19. Similar initiatives are being put in place at offices throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.” Mr. Medera added, “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is paramount and we remain vigilant and ready to do all that is necessary to protect and safeguard all our valued stakeholders.”

Similar Articles

Sports

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for violating IPF & GAPLF rules

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for...

Jun 03, 2020

By Franklin Wilson Just over a year ago, the weekend of May 4th & 5th, 2019 to be exact, the powerlifting duo of Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Ms. Junica Pluck left these shores to compete at the...
Read More
Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase, receives AIBA ITO certificate

Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase,...

Jun 03, 2020

Hercules working on basketball coaches’ manual

Hercules working on basketball coaches’ manual

Jun 03, 2020

‘Rugby facilities are non-existent’ – Nat Captain Jamal Angus Joins dad as Father/Son pair to lead Guyana Senior teams

‘Rugby facilities are non-existent’ –...

Jun 03, 2020

ITTF delays announcement

ITTF delays announcement

Jun 02, 2020

Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019 CWI to Members – Source

Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019...

Jun 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019