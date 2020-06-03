CAL implements use of thermal scanner to aid COVID-19 fight

As part of precautionary measures to limit and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Caribbean Airlines has implemented the use of thermal scanners at its Piarco Head Office in Trinidad.

This is according to a release issued by the airline. It was revealed that the thermal scanners have been introduced on a trial basis and the airline will continue to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of this measure.

During the trial period, the airline announced that, “all employees and visitors to the airline’s Piarco compound will be screened to assess whether their body temperature is at an acceptable level as prescribed by the Chief Medical Officer of Trinidad and Tobago (CMO).” Similar measures are being reviewed for offices throughout the airline’s network.

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Garvin Medera, in commenting on the initiative said: “The implementation of thermal scanners at our Head Office, in Piarco, Trinidad is just one of several precautionary measures that Caribbean Airlines has implemented in the fight against COVID-19. We are encouraging all employees and visitors to our Piarco compound to kindly cooperate with us as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19. Similar initiatives are being put in place at offices throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.” Mr. Medera added, “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is paramount and we remain vigilant and ready to do all that is necessary to protect and safeguard all our valued stakeholders.”