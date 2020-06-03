CAL implements use of thermal scanner to aid COVID-19 fight

Latest update June 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
As part of precautionary measures to limit and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Caribbean Airlines has implemented the use of thermal scanners at its Piarco Head Office in Trinidad.
This is according to a release issued by the airline. It was revealed that the thermal scanners have been introduced on a trial basis and the airline will continue to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of this measure.
During the trial period, the airline announced that, “all employees and visitors to the airline’s Piarco compound will be screened to assess whether their body temperature is at an acceptable level as prescribed by the Chief Medical Officer of Trinidad and Tobago (CMO).” Similar measures are being reviewed for offices throughout the airline’s network.
Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Garvin Medera, in commenting on the initiative said: “The implementation of thermal scanners at our Head Office, in Piarco, Trinidad is just one of several precautionary measures that Caribbean Airlines has implemented in the fight against COVID-19. We are encouraging all employees and visitors to our Piarco compound to kindly cooperate with us as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19. Similar initiatives are being put in place at offices throughout the Caribbean Airlines network.” Mr. Medera added, “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is paramount and we remain vigilant and ready to do all that is necessary to protect and safeguard all our valued stakeholders.”
Jun 03, 2020By Franklin Wilson Just over a year ago, the weekend of May 4th & 5th, 2019 to be exact, the powerlifting duo of Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Ms. Junica Pluck left these shores to compete at the...
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 03, 2020
Jun 02, 2020
Jun 02, 2020
In March 2016, I got into a big newspaper clash with Henry Jeffrey over a statement he made. I thought it was extremely... more
It is unethical, unprincipled and unprofessional for any municipal official – whether elected or appointed – to be... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]