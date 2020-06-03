Aviation authority impacted by pandemic

– revenue losses recorded by reduction in overflights

Guyana is coming to grips with revenue losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the global health crisis has caused a 2-3-year setback for the regulatory body.

Speaking with NCN’s on the Context programme, GCAA’s Director General Lt. Col. Egbert Field stated there has been a 95 percent drop in revenue generated by overflights.

These flights usually pay to pass through Guyana’s airspace when en route to other destinations and these monies would form the bulk of the GCAA’s revenue.

With global travel restrictions in place and reduced air travel by people amid COVID-19, revenue, generated from overflights, has been affected.

As such, DG Field said the regulatory body intends to approach Government to assist with providing support for the next 3-4 months to execute its mandate.

Other impacts sustained by GCAA are the halt on staff going abroad for training and a reduced pace of construction of its new headquarters.

In January, GCAA had announced that Guyana performed well on a recent International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit of the authority’s standards and recommended practices. The nation sits at number 4 in the region with a score of 76.96 percent.