410 ballot boxes remain to be recounted

Latest update June 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
On Day 28 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete an additional 93 ballot boxes. This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,920 with 410 remaining to be counted.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the distribution of boxes was 36 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 34 for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 23 for Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).
According to Ward, of the total number of Statements of Recount, 1,869 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,858 for the Regional Election.
Notably, the recount for Regions One, Two, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine have also been completed, with Regions Six and 10 expected to be completed today.
Kaieteur News reported on Saturday last that GECOM extended the date of the exercise to June 13, thereby providing an additional 14 days to complete the recount. This decision was triggered after the Elections Commission failed to complete the recount in the initial 25 days.
A Gazetted addendum stated that the recount shall be conducted continuously each day, including weekends and holidays, from 08:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
It additionally stated that the recount will continue with 12 workstations until its conclusion, an increase of two workstations from what was stated in the order.
