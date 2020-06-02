Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019 CWI to Members – Source

In an interesting revelation, Kaieteur Sport was informed that members and shareholders are yet to have sight of the CWI Audited Financials which is usually circulated in late February every year in preparation for the Annual General Meeting usually held in March each year.

According to a reliable source, The Annual General Meeting for 2020 has been rescheduled twice and it is not yet certain if there will be an AGM. It is understood that despite the current financial constraints of CWI, Skerritt instructed that a payment of almost USD$400,000 be made to the Queens Park Cricket Club.

Skerritt upon assuming office immediately appointed, the CEO of Queens Park Cricket Club to the CWI Chief Executive Committee thereby compromising discussions between the CEO’s of the territorial boards, as a club representative was now privy to those discussions.

This to many seemed bizarre as this working committee usually meets before the board of directors’ meetings and advise on matters that influence policies and directives among members and directors. At a time when players are owed match fees for the PCL and many service providers are owed for years, anyone would suggest that there were more pressing payments to be made.

Significantly, Guyana Cricket Board received no development funding for the last 2 1/2 years, yet must complete all requirements and participate in all CWI tournaments. When contacted, Mr. Fizul Bacchus, President of the GCB, stated that the GCB would be issuing a comprehensive statement shortly.

In another glaring development, it was revealed that St. Kitts was paid its entire budgeted amount for the recent 50 overs CWI hosting, while other territories are owed for hosting CWI events held over three years ago. Kaieteur Sport was informed that Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana are owed sums close to USD$1M each.

It certainly appears that the Skerritt administration slogan of territories first has not found favour in itself. His year in office appears to see the CWI heading into bankruptcy, given its current announcements.

One pundit predicted that with all the announcements of pay cuts of players and staff, it is unclear if Skerritt intends to cut his president’s allowance of about USD$6000 per month. The CWI audited financial statement should be circulated and posted on its website as was done for the last 4 years.