Liars are dangerous

“You hear lie? That is lie! Lie? You hear lie?

Teacher Percy say if you tell a lie, you going to Hell as soon as you die.”

– Lord Nelson, ‘King Liar’

All the holy books of the world denounce lying. The philosopher Immanuel Kant described a lie as a radical innate evil of human nature. People lie for all manner of reasons. Some to boost their ego, others to enjoy the favor of others, while others lie for nefarious purposes, including personal gain, trickery and self-preservation.

It is one thing to tell a lie about one’s achievements, show off or look good in front of others. It is another thing to give false witness against another person, especially if that person is innocent. It is another thing also to lie on someone just to prove that you have power and influence. Telling a lie about someone is not something which should be taken lightly. It can be dangerous. Falsely accusing someone is like plunging a dagger into that person.

Many innocent persons have found themselves locked away in prison because of the lies and conspiracies of others. It is for this reason that it is a crime to tell a lie against another in order to pervert the course of justice.

Three years ago, the story broke of the freeing of a man who was falsely condemned and who spent forty years in prison because law enforcement officers coerced a witness to lie against a man. In 1975, a man called Rickey Jackson was sentenced to life imprisonment for a crime he did not commit. It turned out that one of the main witnesses in the case was threatened by detectives in the case to lie against Jackson and his co-accused. Jackson spent almost forty years in prison during which time his father mother and other relatives died. And all because of a lie.

In March of this year, a man named Richard Phillips of Michigan was freed after spending more than forty-five years behind bars, and all because a witness lied during his trial. Phillips spent almost all of his productive years behind bars because of a lie. He was framed by a lie.

Lies can convict the innocent, but they can only free the guilty. In 1955, two White men were charged with the brutal murder of a Black teenager. The men were subsequently acquitted of the charge. A key witness in the trial which led to the acquittal of the men is reported to have told an author that she lied. This revelation has led to the reopening of the case even though both of the accused are now dead.

Bearing false witness against another person is not innocent. It can have serious consequences. And this is why law enforcement agencies take such a strong view of those who lie against others, especially in order to pervert the course of justice.

Be wary of those who bear false witness against others! They are dangerous. They can cause real harm to others. They can force people to be locked away for a long time. Liars are like thieves. They snatch innocence and freedom. Those who are lying about the dead and migrated should not be trusted. Keep far from them. They are not fighting for you. They are fighting for their paycheck. Today Remember the words of Lord Nelson: “You hear lie? That is lie! Lie? You hear lie? Teacher Percy say if you tell a lie, you going to Hell as soon as you die.”