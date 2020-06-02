Justice Singh’s Endgame

Justice Claudette Singh must cease with her double standards. It is contemptible that she should be pursuing frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations while she refuses to summon the police to take action against the downright and deliberate fraud committed by Clairmont Mingo.

Justice Singh is no stranger to law. She was a former judge and a legal advisor to the police. The recount has provided irrefutable evidence, of a blatant and barefaced attempt to rig the elections in favour of APNU+AFC.] Instead of moving with alacrity on the fraud perpetuated during the tabulation of the votes of District 4, Justice Singh is now looking into the fairy tale about migrated persons voting. She ought to know that this is virtually impossible given the systems that are in place.

It is incomprehensible that she should be writing to the Commissioner of Police, who is the Chief Immigration Officer, asking him to verify whether certain persons were in the jurisdiction on Elections Day, without first verifying that these persons voted. The latter would have at least established a prima facie basis for probing the allegations.

It was Justice Claudette Singh who had intoned that “He who alleges must prove”. Yet, without any proof she has proceeded to investigate and, of all things, without first determining whether those alleged to be out of the jurisdiction had indeed voted. This is an effective retreat from her demand that those who allege must prove.

Mingo’s rigging is no allegation. There is indisputable evidence of this in the possession of GECOM. The GECOM Chair is looking but not seeing. She cannot be unaware that the Secretariat has been compromised. She should not be blind to the fact that her own performance has raised questions about where she stands.

Her most recent actions are incendiary and serve to cast unnecessary further suspicion over the very Elections Day which she described as grand, and with only a few hiccups which were quickly resolved. Justice Singh has an obligation to be fair and evenhanded. She must be made to answer why the fraudulent declarations of Mingo are not being investigated by the police. The question that must be asked is: What is her end game?