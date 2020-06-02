Latest update June 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

ITTF delays announcement

Jun 02, 2020

The tennis world will have to wait at least a month more to know what is the plan of action by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The global body pushed back the date in which they would’ve made an anticipated announcement, from yesterday (June 1) to July, on a possible schedule following the coronavirus pandemic.

GTTA awaits ITTF directive on return to play.

Head of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe, shared with Kaieteur Sport that his association would’ve missed out on a few key tournaments inclusive of their first ever participation at the World Teams Championship which has been indefinitely postponed. The GTTA’s women’s team had qualified for the tournament which was scheduled for South Korea.
Although the GTTA, that was scheduled to host this year’s Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships, are still awaiting the ITTF directives on a schedule, the association has been guided by the ITTF, which has provided significant training, material and platforms to assist all affiliates in dealing with the negative impacts of Covid-19.
Currently, the GTTA, with guidance from the ITTF, is using the downtime for strategic planning. Munroe had noted that, “This time provides the opportunity to work on a few key projects for which the executive committee would not have had the time to work on in a normal environment.”

