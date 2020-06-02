Continental Park man accused of driving away from Leonora roadblock

– threatening police with hockey stick

An East Bank Demerara man who police accused of driving away from a control point earlier last week has been slapped with a number of charges. The driver, Keron Daniels, 26, was caught on camera abusing police and even waving a hockey stick at them.

According to the police in a statement, the driver of motor car PYY 4683, and a female occupant, would have allegedly had several encounters with ranks of the Guyana Police Force at Leonora and on the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

They were charged for breaching of the curfew and disorderly behaviour, and appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The driver, Keron Daniels, 27, of lot 136 Continental Park, East Bank Demerara and the female occupant, Latoya Stanford, 32, a teacher of lot 19 Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, were charged with two counts of breaching the curfew.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges and fined a total of $26,250. According to the police, Daniels was also charged with disorderly behaviour – he pleaded not guilty and was released on $15,000 bail. His case has been adjourned to August 27, 2020 for trial.

The police said that the defendants’ first encounter with the police was in front of the Leonora Police Station about 20:40hrs on May 27th where the driver was “very abusive” towards the ranks who exercised “much restraint after which he drove away”. However, the vehicle was later intercepted, at about 21:30hrs, at the Harbour Bridge approach. Stanford was in the car as well.

“The driver’s actions at Leonora was [sic],” the Police stated, “ recorded and posted on social media platform, Facebook by someone. It must be noted that the driver has been summoned by the police recently for similar breaches.”

In the video, Daniels was heard telling the police officers to come and move him and demanding his keys, which police had taken. He was heard using expletives and was shown one time wielding a hockey stick threateningly. He eventually wound up his window with the video ending shortly after.