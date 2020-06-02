Claudette Singh and the deep-state conspiracy

We are entering the third month since the fateful day of March 4 when the 2020 election results were virtually aborted by a deep-state conspiracy. A digression is important. President Trump has latched on to the concept of “deep-state conspiracy” and people are giving him credit for its origin.

Ironically, an extreme right wing, pro-capitalist president has co-opted a left-wing concept that goes way back to the beginning of the Cold War but gained currency during the anti-Vietnam war protests. Radical anti-war philosophers like Noam Chomsky, Herbert Marcuse (see Marcuse’s extraordinarily insightful work from the seventies titled, “One-Dimensional Man”) helped to popularize the theory. In fact, deep-state conspiracy as a theory about the US government is accepted as gospel by Marxist radicals.

Briefly, deep-state advocates argue that within the US government – and similar other big capitalist, industrial societies – real power lies with an invisible entity referred to as the military-industrial complex. This is a sophisticated, complex labyrinth of super rich companies, highly placed military men, and the intelligence agencies. The military-industrial complex exercises power that can undermine liberal or left-wing presidents and prime ministers. In the UK, there is a theory that the deep state conspirators wanted to oust Labour PM, Harold Wilson and in the US, President John F. Kennedy.

It is stretching the theory very far to apply it to a poor, Third World country like Guyana. I would thus caution readers to understand that I am barefacedly stretching the concept to explain the nasty, ugly connections between the police, GECOM and the government to derail the 2020 election.

For me, the incident that ended the 2020 election was the removal of Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Edgar Thomas by the top command of the police force from GECOM Region Four command centre. Readers may recall, that he was removed because he refused an order allegedly by a senior GECOM Secretariat functionary to remove GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj from the building. Thomas quite rightful ignored the edict because as a trained officer he is aware of the chain of command in any organization. Gunraj has more constitutional power than that functionary.

Anyone who thought that in the election quagmire the police was behaving professionally should have put extensive analysis on the Edgar Thomas incident. That little saga had gargantuan meaning. The meaning is that there is a deep state conspiracy to rig the election results. That has been happening since March 4.

Claudette Singh cannot escape scrutiny in this scenario. The three prominent women who gave interviews to the Chronicle lamenting the attacks in the media on Singh are people who are unfortunate souls in this world. Eusi Kwayana has undermined a lifetime of work for his unashamed support for Singh. Singh has skipped from one ugly decision to another that is simply destroying this country.

Another diversion is in order before I return to Singh. In my Tuesday, April,, April 7, piece with the headline, “Mingo is part of a deep state, conspiratorial labyrinth,” I argued that Mingo is a tiny dot in the deep-state conspiracy. Clairmont Mingo is gone. He was ordered to introduce statistical tampering. He obliged. Guyana will not hear from him again. The deep-state conspirators do not need Mingo any longer. Once the recount was imposed by CARICOM, Mingo’s future died.

Let’s return to Singh and her acrobatics. Her latest display is her communication to the Police Commissioner on a complaint APNU+AFC made. Singh didn’t see it as ethical or decent to include the Commission in her decision, and the nation first heard about it from an APNU+AFC government commissioner. The PPP commissioners didn’t initially know she had written to the police. Do you want any more evidence that a deep state conspiracy has destroyed the 2020 election?

Singh with the Police Commissioner, Roxanne Myers, Keith Lowenfield and the APNU+AFC leadership will decide the shape of the election results in July (I doubt it will be in June). I repeat what I have written before (see my column of Thursday, May 7, 2020, “My prediction on how the 2020 drama will end”) on what the end result of the count will be.

The APNU+AFC have virtually given up on an official declaration that it won. Lowenfield is going to submit a report of an election characterized by systematic anomalies. Vincent Alexander is going to table a motion to declare the election too tainted to have a definitive conclusion. Singh will vote for the motion. The APNU+AFC will stay in power. Sanctions will come. The opposition parties will go to court. The court battle will drag on for more than two years.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)