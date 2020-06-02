Alleged killer of elderly woman flushed out of ceiling

A man who allegedly bludgeoned a 61-year-old woman to death in her own home was “flushed out” with tear gas after he was reportedly found hiding in the ceiling.

The incident took place around 15:00 HRS yesterday at the victim, Sattie Singh’s residence located at 152 Begonia Avenue, Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim was beaten to death with a heavy padlock by her alleged killer over a money dispute. Neighbours detailed that the man pulled up earlier that afternoon in a silver Toyota Raum, parked and entered the woman’s house.

Not long after a high-pitched argument was heard coming from the victim’s residence. The neighbours began to suspect the worst and contacted the nearest police station when the victim began screaming “Murder! Murder”. The police

responded quickly and were able to arrive before the suspect could have escaped.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the woman’s body was found in her living room lying face-down in a pool of blood. Police told reporters that after they discovered that the alleged murderer was hiding in the ceiling he was told to surrender. However, he failed to comply and ranks resorted to the use of tear gas to flush him out of his hiding place. He was immediately arrested and taken into custody by police before the victim’s body was removed.

Kaieteur News learnt that the victim’s killer is known to her and often frequented her house in recent times. In fact, it was revealed that he often acted as a helper to the woman and would normally conduct business errands for her. Meanwhile relatives close to the victim denied knowing the suspect but disclosed that the woman had migrated to Canada some time back but made frequent trips to Guyana.

Relatives said that she made her last trip to Guyana in February month-end to cast her ballot in the recently held March 2, general and regional elections. The victim was scheduled to return to Canada early April but was prevented from doing so because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Neighbours who knew the late Sattie Singh described her as a hard-working individual who toiled years as a vendor in the Stabroek Market to raise her four children.

They said that for the 30 years that Singh resided in the Atlantic Garden neighbourhood she never showed them an “ugly face” and demanded justice for her gruesome murder. Her children, who reside abroad, have been left in shocked with the news of their mother’s sudden death.