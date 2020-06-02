101 persons arrested for breaching curfew in Berbice

– Regional Commander Brutus

Regional Commander for C Division of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus stated, during a press briefing that there have been 101 arrests to date for the breaching of the COVID-19 curfew orderPolice in Berbice have had their work cut out during the curfew period thus far. Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Guyana, there has been a cause for concern but citizens appear to be carrying about their lives as normal, despite the risks of contracting the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide and 12 in Guyana.

Brutus disclosed that since the publishing of the gazetted order to implement the 6:00 am – 6:00 pm curfew “there are persons who have still not familiarised themselves with the curfew rules and that is understood because not everyone looked at the news or read the newspapers so we are still exercising some amount of flexibility depending on the excuse provided at the time”.

He added that as of Sunday they have made 101 arrests with some appearing before the court and charged while the others still waiting to face charges. The delay he said may be due to the “court guidelines and schedule”.

Brutus stated that there have been many “house parties and celebrations” that are essentially breaching curfew orders but adding that “to a lesser extent there have been breaches of domestic travel and non-essential shops opening and operating along with breaches from religious organisations.”

On Sunday there appeared to be a BBQ event at a carwash located at Alness Village where there were over 50 persons in attendance. Brutus stated that when they received word of the event his ranks were summoned and six arrests were made while some ran away. Police also stopped another ‘house party’ in the said village.