Latest update June 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

101 persons arrested for breaching curfew in Berbice

Jun 02, 2020 News 0

– Regional Commander Brutus

Regional Commander for C Division of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus stated, during a press briefing that there have been 101 arrests to date for the breaching of the COVID-19 curfew orderPolice in Berbice have had their work cut out during the curfew period thus far. Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Guyana, there has been a cause for concern but citizens appear to be carrying about their lives as normal, despite the risks of contracting the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide and 12 in Guyana.

Berbice commander, Calvin Brutus

Brutus disclosed that since the publishing of the gazetted order to implement the 6:00 am – 6:00 pm curfew “there are persons who have still not familiarised themselves with the curfew rules and that is understood because not everyone looked at the news or read the newspapers so we are still exercising some amount of flexibility depending on the excuse provided at the time”.
He added that as of Sunday they have made 101 arrests with some appearing before the court and charged while the others still waiting to face charges. The delay he said may be due to the “court guidelines and schedule”.
Brutus stated that there have been many “house parties and celebrations” that are essentially breaching curfew orders but adding that “to a lesser extent there have been breaches of domestic travel and non-essential shops opening and operating along with breaches from religious organisations.”
On Sunday there appeared to be a BBQ event at a carwash located at Alness Village where there were over 50 persons in attendance. Brutus stated that when they received word of the event his ranks were summoned and six arrests were made while some ran away. Police also stopped another ‘house party’ in the said village.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

ITTF delays announcement

ITTF delays announcement

Jun 02, 2020

The tennis world will have to wait at least a month more to know what is the plan of action by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The global body pushed back the date in which they...
Read More
Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019 CWI to Members – Source

Skerritt allegedly refuses to circulate 2018/2019...

Jun 02, 2020

‘I don’t think I fulfilled my batting talent’ – Vishal Nagamootoo

‘I don’t think I fulfilled my batting...

Jun 02, 2020

Samara Rodrigues eyes spot on senior national football team

Samara Rodrigues eyes spot on senior national...

Jun 01, 2020

WI player Smartt wants to see Women’s game grow (Part 2)

WI player Smartt wants to see Women’s game grow...

Jun 01, 2020

GTTA using downtime for strategic planning

GTTA using downtime for strategic planning

Jun 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Liars are dangerous

    “You hear lie? That is lie! Lie? You hear lie? Teacher Percy say if you tell a lie, you going to Hell as soon as you... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019