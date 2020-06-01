Tamika Marshall, Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Development Association assist needy in Berbice

Latest update June 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyanese singer Tamika Marshall recently teamed up with the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) to distribute food hampers to needy families in Berbice.
Marshall recently travelled to Berbice and joined with the BCCDA as the organisation continues to play a pivotal role in the fight against the novel Corona virus ( Covid 19)Pandemic .
During the exercise over 2000 food hampers were distributed to various areas and homes for the elderly.
According to a release from the Chamber, the food distribution is being done in phases. A number of communities and organisations benefited from phase one of the distribution including Angoy’s Avenue with 600, The Dharam Shala and the Good Samaritan Homes for the elderly, received 100 food hampers each.
Another 200 were distributed in Edinburg, East Bank Berbice, 200 in Stanleytown; Fort Ordnance and Canje field Villages in East Canje both collected 200 hampers; Savannah Park in New Amsterdam 200 while the Gay Park, Overwinning area got 200 also.
Another set of hampers are set to be distributed this week in various areas of Berbice.
Jun 01, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed It is no doubt that some of the finest sporting talents emerge from rural communities, but due to the lack of adequate facilities in those areas, the athletes are forced to ply...
Jun 01, 2020
Jun 01, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
One of the superb thinkers in philosophy was the German philosopher, Hannah Arendt who was a student of the learned German... more
I grew up with my grandparents. The benefit of belonging to an extended family is that you can hardly fail to derive the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]