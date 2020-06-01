Latest update June 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Tamika Marshall, Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Development Association assist needy in Berbice

Members of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce along with singer Tamika Marshall (third from left) pose with some of the boxes to be distributed.

Guyanese singer Tamika Marshall recently teamed up with the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) to distribute food hampers to needy families in Berbice.
Marshall recently travelled to Berbice and joined with the BCCDA as the organisation continues to play a pivotal role in the fight against the novel Corona virus ( Covid 19)Pandemic .
During the exercise over 2000 food hampers were distributed to various areas and homes for the elderly.
According to a release from the Chamber, the food distribution is being done in phases. A number of communities and organisations benefited from phase one of the distribution including  Angoy’s Avenue with 600, The Dharam Shala and the Good Samaritan Homes for the elderly, received 100 food hampers each.
Another 200 were distributed in Edinburg, East Bank Berbice, 200 in Stanleytown; Fort Ordnance and  Canje field Villages in East Canje both collected 200 hampers; Savannah Park in New Amsterdam 200 while the Gay Park, Overwinning area got 200 also.
Another set of hampers are set to be distributed this week in various areas of Berbice.

