GTUC concerned about stability of nation, safety of workers during 2020 elections season

The Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) has expressed its deep concern about the peace, security and stability of the nation and about the future of every worker in Guyana in the current political climate.

“I don’t care which union they belong to, I don’t care about the colour of their skin, the texture of their hair, their political affiliation or which region they come from. Politics affects every worker’s life-past, present and potential. Therefore, this electoral issue, which is likely to impact the lives of all workers, our youth, our pensioners,” GTUC General Secretary

Lincoln Lewis told reporters on Sunday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the site of the National Recount.

Lewis pointed out that Guyana’s current electoral impasse is putting a strain on the nation with the backlash not affecting the politicians themselves but the very citizens they deem to serve.

“The workers of this country,” Lewis stressed “are the ones who are caught in this tug of war between the two major forces. At the end of the day, the politicians will continue to hobnob whilst the citizens, if they are not careful, bear the brunt of the animosity being generated from this unwholesome process.”

The General Secretary maintained that any matter affecting the living conditions of any worker must be of concern to every worker.

He added that regardless of labour’s differences, “whether some may want to say it or not, we all have a horse in the race.”

“I say today that labour must remain united in principle around the well-being of every worker in this country.”

Additionally, Lewis pointed to the ongoing recount of ballots cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections being facilitated by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). That process, he stated, “in the interest of Guyana’s well-being must not be treated with lightly or trampled.”

“We must be guided not by emotions and self-interest but by the Rule of Law and national interest. This recount is governed by gazetted Order of 4th May. GECOM must be allowed to function within the scope of the laws that govern its operation. No more, no less,” the GTUC General Secretary said.