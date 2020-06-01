From sugar plantation to ganja farm…Over $5M in cannabis found growing on abandoned GUYSUCO sugar lands

Latest update June 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
A cattle farmer is currently in police custody after he was found tending to cannabis plants at abandoned GUYSUCO sugar lands in Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice.
According to the police, they were acting on information when they swooped down at the location on Saturday around 15:00 hrs.
They discovered approximately one acre of cannabis plants, some two to five feet high, under cultivation.
There were also over 6,500 seedlings.
The estimated street value of the prohibited plants, is $5,824,000.00. The plants have since been destroyed by ranks but a 24-year-old cattle farmer of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice who was caught tending to them has been arrested and is being processed for court.
Also on Saturday, police arrested a 27-year-old unemployed resident of Adelphi Village, East Canje and Stanleytown, New Amsterdam after he was found in possession of 27 grams of suspected cocaine. He is also being processed for court.
Jun 01, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed It is no doubt that some of the finest sporting talents emerge from rural communities, but due to the lack of adequate facilities in those areas, the athletes are forced to ply...
Jun 01, 2020
Jun 01, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
One of the superb thinkers in philosophy was the German philosopher, Hannah Arendt who was a student of the learned German... more
I grew up with my grandparents. The benefit of belonging to an extended family is that you can hardly fail to derive the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]