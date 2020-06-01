From sugar plantation to ganja farm…Over $5M in cannabis found growing on abandoned GUYSUCO sugar lands

A cattle farmer is currently in police custody after he was found tending to cannabis plants at abandoned GUYSUCO sugar lands in Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice.

According to the police, they were acting on information when they swooped down at the location on Saturday around 15:00 hrs.

They discovered approximately one acre of cannabis plants, some two to five feet high, under cultivation.

There were also over 6,500 seedlings.

The estimated street value of the prohibited plants, is $5,824,000.00. The plants have since been destroyed by ranks but a 24-year-old cattle farmer of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice who was caught tending to them has been arrested and is being processed for court.

Also on Saturday, police arrested a 27-year-old unemployed resident of Adelphi Village, East Canje and Stanleytown, New Amsterdam after he was found in possession of 27 grams of suspected cocaine. He is also being processed for court.