Former head-teacher’s business goes up in flames

Seventy-five-year-old William Leung of Tract W Caracas Village, West Canje, Berbice is contemplating his next move after his business went up in flames yesterday morning sometime around 03:00 hrs.

The former head-teacher said he operated a woodworking business at the location and lost millions of dollars in equipment and tools.

A poultry pen and other structures were not affected.

Leung disclosed that he was at his Pitt Street, New Amsterdam residence when he received a call from someone who said the building was on fire.

“When I arrived, the fire service was already there because my neighbour had already contacted them.”

He added that there is a security guard at the location but the phone lines became inoperable when the fire began.

Leung said that based on the information provided by the guard, the fire began in the workshop. The pensioner said that he still puzzled as to how it started in the workshop since he was sure that all electrical equipment were unplugged,

“That is what is bothering me because I don’t know if there was a power surge or what”.

He is estimating $20 M in losses ($15M in woodwork tools and equipment and $5M for the structure). Leung said he is pondering his way forward after losing so much at his present stage in life but is hopeful that there will be light at the end of a currently grim tunnel.