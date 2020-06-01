Dem off-i-sar value dem visa

Dem boys believe dat de real drama is about to begin.

Dem boys believe in dem heart dat GEE-CUM wan cancel out de elections’ results so dat the HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See can stay in office.

Dem can stay in office but dem nah gon gat no power – no budget, no parliament, no oil money but plenty sanctions.

Dem boys know fuh a fact dat dem gat some big businessmen wah funding de campaign fuh discredit de elections. Dem boys know some ah dem.

Dem selfish. Dem only concern is about themselves and dem pocket.

Dem nah kay but dem boys.

Dem boys also believe in dem heart dat the HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See trying to stir up unease in the army and police by claiming dat dem votes nah count. Is a lie.

Dem boys nah worried though. Dem boys know dat some of dem off-i-sar value dem visa.

A stronger army and police standing guard over Guyana. It is called de Confederacy of God. The Creatah gat he own army and police and he looking down pon all de tricks wah de HAP-New+ HAY-Eff-See trying fuh deceive de people with.

Dem old dogs’ tricks wha de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See trying nah wuk. Dem tricks gone out of style and fashion more dan bell bottom pants.

De world changing. De world nah gon accept rigging.

De world nah gon send we back to de days dictatorship wha de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See want bring back.

Talk half and pray dat Claw-dette nah living in de past.