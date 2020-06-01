100 boxes counted on Day 26

On Day 26 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete an additional 100 ballot boxes—the highest number since the recount commenced. This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,732, with 608 still to be counted.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the distribution for boxes wa

s 41 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 34 for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); ten for Region Nine (Upper Takaku-Upper Essequibo) and 15 for Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

According to Ward, of the total number of Statements of Recount, 1,684 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,684 for the Regional Election.

Notably, the recount for Regions One, Two, Three and Seven have also been completed, with Region Nine expected to be closed off today.

Kaieteur News reported on Saturday last that GECOM extended the date of the exercise to June 13, thereby providing an additional 14 days to complete the recount. This decision was triggered after the Elections Commission failed to complete the recount in the initial 25 days.

In a Gazetted addendum, it stated that the recount shall be conducted continuously each day, including weekends and holidays, from 08:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal on the East Coast.

It additionally stated that the recount shall process with 12 workstations until its conclusion- an increase of two workstations from what was stated in the order.