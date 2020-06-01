100 boxes counted on Day 26

Latest update June 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
On Day 26 of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete an additional 100 ballot boxes—the highest number since the recount commenced. This now increases the total number of recounted ballot boxes to 1,732, with 608 still to be counted.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, informed the media last evening that the distribution for boxes wa
s 41 for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 34 for Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); ten for Region Nine (Upper Takaku-Upper Essequibo) and 15 for Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice).
According to Ward, of the total number of Statements of Recount, 1,684 were tabulated for the General Election and 1,684 for the Regional Election.
Notably, the recount for Regions One, Two, Three and Seven have also been completed, with Region Nine expected to be closed off today.
Kaieteur News reported on Saturday last that GECOM extended the date of the exercise to June 13, thereby providing an additional 14 days to complete the recount. This decision was triggered after the Elections Commission failed to complete the recount in the initial 25 days.
In a Gazetted addendum, it stated that the recount shall be conducted continuously each day, including weekends and holidays, from 08:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) at Liliendaal on the East Coast.
It additionally stated that the recount shall process with 12 workstations until its conclusion- an increase of two workstations from what was stated in the order.
Jun 01, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed It is no doubt that some of the finest sporting talents emerge from rural communities, but due to the lack of adequate facilities in those areas, the athletes are forced to ply...
Jun 01, 2020
Jun 01, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
One of the superb thinkers in philosophy was the German philosopher, Hannah Arendt who was a student of the learned German... more
I grew up with my grandparents. The benefit of belonging to an extended family is that you can hardly fail to derive the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]