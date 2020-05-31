The Strength of Femininity

Book Review…

Book: Gathering the Waters

Author: Keisha-Gaye Anderson

Critic: Glenville Ashby, PhD

‘Gathering the Waters’ is a compendium of insightful writings, a hagiography, no less, to motherhood. Invariably, the past and the present are fused by ancestral bloodlines. Ille-Ife- the Motherland is invoked. It is a trove of wisdom and resilience, a reservoir of pain and conflict, and the ground zero for healing and redemption. ‘Gathering the Waters’ is the womb, the Holy Grail, its vastness and potential unimaginable – God, or ‘All that Is,’ is defined in practical terms.

Poet Keisha-Gaye Anderson is imbued with an indefatigable blueprint; she is a survivor, not unlike those before her. On personal and collective responsibility, she is unyielding. On filial piety she is ever mindful. There’s a spiritual bond that spans the length of time, but there is also separation, so essential for independence and ultimately, individuation.

Anderson’s work speaks to the fruition of self and the infinite quality of time. She delivers her art with triadic, steeped-line, and syllabic verses that lend an atmosphere of solemnity, reverence and triumph; her every inflection intoned with sentience.

Hers is an unmistakable ode to life, an enduring message on the unfailing nature of the feminine spirit. A combative spirit it is, hardened by adversity, but equally capable of immeasurable love.

In ‘Stones,’ this message is palpable:

“But don’t judge me for being rough

my children

because inside this tamarind heart

is a churning volcano

ready to erupt for you

rain black earth

into concrete

so you can take root

and grow yourself

into a new rainbow

Stand on the foundation

of my soul, my children,

and make me molten

once more

so I can explode into new worlds

paint colours your eyes can’t see.

It’s time for an avalanche of love

to put ignorance out of its misery

reveal the mystery

in the seed of life…”

In ‘From Ile-Ife,’ there is a profound sense of being that centres on the immutability and omnipresence of femininity. She writes, “But I am still here

in my mother’s skin

Swaying through these streets

to the rhythm

of my beating heart

a hymn to the one true reality

and carry always with me

the majesty and mystery

that is Great Mother

I am still here in my mother’s skin

swaying through these streets

to the rhythm

of my beating heart

a hymn to the one true reality

and carry always with me

the majesty and mystery

that is the Great Mother…”

‘I am the Caribbean‘ is steeped in existentialism. Enslavement and depersonalization cannot bend the will to meaning. In many ways, the human spirit is immortal. It adapts and refashions itself to survive victoriously like the fabled Phoenix.

She pens, “From the belly of a ship named

for supposed nobility

I came this way

I became the jigsaw puzzle

floating on the archipelago…

skipping from

bata

to tassa

to nyabinghi

weaving through me

I came to be

that diasporic medley

calling me down

to ride through life

changing shape as I see fit

and though we may forget

the names of spirit

we call them viscerally…”

‘Mask’ trumpets the resilience and strength of the feminine spirit. There is a dominion and sovereignty to sisterhood, so pristine and untapped, a resourcefulness unlimited.

“Do not remove your mask

here,

my sister

there is too much unraveling

left to do

so many becomings

hinging on your every memory

of you…”

In ‘Enough,’ Anderson, exhales, exhausted by the avarice and spite that plague the world. Of God’s existence, of his munificence and compassion, she enquires,

“We’ve been on a mission kicking stones, for signs of life but they only hurl themselves, and their misgivings

at the living to draw blood

in search of answers to that question:

What is God?

Enough waking mothers

and lull-a-bying

sleepwalkers

It’s time for time

to end and for Life to begin

This is the final chance to find the road map home.”

In like vein, institutions fashioned by greed are in the crosshairs of Anderson. Withering are her words in ‘The Academy.’ The cadence quickens, her words ever curt. She chides our fleeting, fatuous indulgences; duped we are by a culture that shreds the authentic self.

“What I have to say

won’t be filed in ivy walls

places with protocols

against spontaneous joy

This heart/speech

is saying

has said

needs repeating

still

These words roll

bounce between the lips

of the sisters who bend my locks into

sculpture

These ideas

drip down the backs of

unnamed builders, concrete churners

who work always off the book

This speech floats through the asylum

and between lion cages

called solitary confinement

This is me today

sees you

cannot not see you

know that you are dancing on my neck

I must speak

always speak

with the inherited breath

that carries me through this drudgery.

In ‘Fire Woman,’ her appeal to lineage is never more present. The womb is untainted, never inclined to destroy itself. Anderson is the product of that unblemished source, primitive, yes! but not in the way we were taught. Here, ‘primitive’ takes on a supramundane feeling. It represents the Universal Mother Principle rooted in people and culture. An incontrovertible truth. We are admonished.

“She is still here

from Clarendon to Brooklyn

call her Iris, Lilith

call her Isis, Kali

call her savvy

She’s got stamina for the marathon of creation

sucks her teeth

at your corset

for jubilation

blinders wrapper

in the backs

promises called pensions.”

‘Maps,’ ‘Memory,’ ‘Sisters,’ ‘Enough,’ and other writings follow in like vein, each cementing Anderson’s enduring message of identity and self-actualization.

The importance of ‘Gathering the Waters’ is already noted long before the curtain falls. As a piece de resistance, a grand symphony of truths that stirs the soul, Anderson’s work is unmatched.

Gathering the Waters Keisha-Gaye Anderson

Copyright 2020 Keisha-Gaye Anderson

Publisher: JamiiPublishing.com, San Bernardino, CA

ISBN: 978-0-9912975-2-8

Available at Amazon

Ratings: Highly recommended