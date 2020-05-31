Task Force reviews extending COVID-19 safety measures

Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
…no total lockdown at this time
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Executive Secretariat of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), Joseph Harmon, has dispelled rumours of a total lockdown.
Yesterday, during a live statement, he said that “the National COVID-19 Task Force has not considered a national lockdown.”
This rumour, he said, has resulted in persons “panic buying” which has created crowds in the country’s market places.
Harmon explained that “the NCTF is considering an extension of the current measures beyond June 3, 2020, but not a complete lockdown.”
He called on Guyanese to remain calm and continue to practice the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health.
“We call on the general public to observe the guidelines for social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of masks and the definition of essential services as contained in the gazetted order covering these measures.”
Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case in March and since then, the Government, through the NCTF has been working to flatten the curve.
Working hours have been reduced, a curfew has been implemented and only essential services have been allowed to operate.
To date, the country has recorded a total of 150 confirmed cases with twelve deaths.
