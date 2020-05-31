Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sailor falls to death in E’bo River

May 31, 2020 News 0

A 38-year old sailor, Damion Mc Almont, is dead after a tragic incident at a Region Seven quarry.

Dead: Damion Mc Almont

Mc Almont of New Amsterdam, Berbice, reportedly fell off his employer’s barge yesterday morning and died at the Toolsie Persaud Quarry, St Mary, Essequibo River, Region Seven.
Police said that the incident occurred at around 02:30hrs while the company’s tug and barge was approaching the wharf.
Another sailor told police that he was pulling the bow rope when he saw Mc Almont moving rapidly towards the right side of the barge and falling overboard.He immediately dropped the rope and plunged behind his colleague in an attempt to save him, but was unsuccessful.

The stone quarry area where the incident is said to have happened yesterday.

Police were then notified about the incident and they arrived shortly after.
At around 06:00hrs, ranks were able to retrieve Mc Almont’s submerged body, not far from the barge.
An investigation has since been launched by police to determine the circumstances of the mishap.
The news of Mc Almont’s death came as a shock to his family and friends who described him as a “cool guy”.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

‘I wrote in my school book I will become a Cricketer’ Says Guyana &Windies player Tremayne Smartt

‘I wrote in my school book I will become a Cricketer’ Says Guyana...

May 31, 2020

By Sean Devers Thirty-four-year-old fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Tremayne Dequette Smartt has played 57 ODIs and 58 T20 games for the West Indies Women’s Team but none since March 2018 when...
Read More
Paul ready to go wherever duty calls

Paul ready to go wherever duty calls

May 31, 2020

Educated guesses, part of GFF Working Group remit as plans for smooth post Covid-19 transition underway

Educated guesses, part of GFF Working Group remit...

May 31, 2020

Albion Community Center Cricket Club distributes food hampers to several families

Albion Community Center Cricket Club distributes...

May 31, 2020

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next tourney maybe until 2022

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next...

May 30, 2020

FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of spitting and other related actions

FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of...

May 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019