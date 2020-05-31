Sailor falls to death in E’bo River

Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
A 38-year old sailor, Damion Mc Almont, is dead after a tragic incident at a Region Seven quarry.
Mc Almont of New Amsterdam, Berbice, reportedly fell off his employer’s barge yesterday morning and died at the Toolsie Persaud Quarry, St Mary, Essequibo River, Region Seven.
Police said that the incident occurred at around 02:30hrs while the company’s tug and barge was approaching the wharf.
Another sailor told police that he was pulling the bow rope when he saw Mc Almont moving rapidly towards the right side of the barge and falling overboard.He immediately dropped the rope and plunged behind his colleague in an attempt to save him, but was unsuccessful.
Police were then notified about the incident and they arrived shortly after.
At around 06:00hrs, ranks were able to retrieve Mc Almont’s submerged body, not far from the barge.
An investigation has since been launched by police to determine the circumstances of the mishap.
The news of Mc Almont’s death came as a shock to his family and friends who described him as a “cool guy”.
