Revenge attack on woman leaves friend dead

Police are now tracking a suspect who allegedly launched an attack on a woman but ended up killing her male companion.

The incident reportedly took place at Princeville Access Road, Mahdia, in Region Eight.

The victim, identified only as John, was killed around 20:30hrs while accompanying the woman to her home.

About half an hour prior to the incident, the woman whom he accompanied had allegedly stabbed another woman to her neck in a fight over a lover, at a popular drinking spot.

After the injured woman was rescued and taken away, the woman then decided to head home. But as she was about to leave, ‘John’ who was also drinking at the bar, decided to escort the woman to her house.

However, as they were passing the injured woman’s house, the suspect, who is said to be a relative, came out and confronted the alleged stabber.

The suspect then proceeded to lash the woman with a piece of wood and later turned his attention towards the victim who had intervened.

The victim was dealt blows causing him to collapse.

Fortunately, the woman’s life was spared after the suspect’s father rushed out of the house and managed to relieve him of the murder weapon. He was forcefully taken away from the scene.

Police were later contacted.

Ranks arrived the following day. They found the man’s body lying on the road, a short distance from the suspect’s home.

An investigation was launched immediately and attempts were made to apprehend the alleged killer but he could not be found.