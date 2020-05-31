Publish provisional results quickly – EU countries urge Suriname elections body

The European delegation has urged Suriname to get on with it and publish as soon as possible the provisional results of last Monday’s elections.

The urgings was contained in a social media statement on Friday issued by the Head of Mission of the Netherlands, exercising the local representation of the European Union in Suriname and the Head of Mission of France, in agreement with the Head of Mission of the European Union Delegation, and together with the Head of Mission of the United Kingdom.

‘We have closely followed the elections in Suriname that were held on 25 May 2020 and the subsequent process of counting and tabulation of results. The Heads of Mission associate themselves with the observations in the preliminary reports of the OAS Election Observation Mission and of CARICOM and welcome the prolonged stay of the OAS observers.”

The Heads of Mission said that they are expressing their hope that provisional results can be published as soon as possible.

“The Suriname electorate is entitled to a process in which the competent authorities present the results in a transparent and timely manner. The Heads of Mission call on all parties to respect the democratic process, so that it can enroll peacefully and orderly.”

Meanwhile, according to a report of the nltimes.nl yesterday, Dutch diplomats have been joined by their EU and British counterparts in calling on political parties in Suriname to respect the democratic process after the country’s parliamentary elections were held on Monday.

In a joint statement with its allies, Dutch representatives in the country’s capital of Paramaribo expressed hope that the results would be released swiftly and peacefully after four days of tabulating votes.

The election represents a potential milestone for the embattled South American democracy, with its autocratic president Desi Bouterse seeking a third term in office against the possibility of going to prison if he loses the race.

According to the preliminary results, the opposition party led by Chan Santokhi appears positioned to seize an historic victory.

According to the Dutch embassy, all stages of the election process have been closely monitored, with representatives of the Organization of American States (OAS) expressing concern that the situation may take a turn for the worse.

President Bouterse, embroiled in allegations of murder and wielding brute force to hold on to power, stated on Friday that he will order a recount of ballots if he loses the election.

By the week’s end, the president appeared to be trailing the opposition by a considerable margin, according to reports by several media outlets in Suriname, the Caribbean, public broadcaster NOS and Deutsche Welle.

Representatives and observers have been camped out at a stadium in Parimaribo, Suriname where the ballots boxes of the votes are being kept.