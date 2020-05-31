Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Palms resident is Guyana‘s 12th COVID-19 fatality

May 31, 2020

Minister of Public Health, (MoPH) Volda Lawrence confirmed yesterday that Guyana has recorded its 12th death as a result of COVID-19 complications.
The deceased has been identified as an 87-year-old male, Daymon John of the Palms Geriatric Home. He died early yesterday morning.
The death is recorded at a time when the elderly home struggles to contain the spread of the virus disease.
Within a matter of days, the home recorded 12 COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the facility added six new patients, all female to its COVID-19 ward.
Director of Social Services at the Ministry of Social Protection, Whentworth Tanner confirmed that the additional patients who tested positive have been placed in isolation at the infirmary at the Palms.
Tanner had confirmed, too, that several staffers of the facility had been placed in home quarantine. According to Tanner, the situation at the Palms is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.
“We have to be extremely careful with these cases because as you know, the elderly are most vulnerable to the disease. This is a situation that we hope we could have avoided but we have to do our best given the circumstances to equip our staff and residents,” he said.
The Palms recorded its first case of COVID-19 last month.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health expressed deepest condolences to the family and friends of John and urges all Guyanese to continue observing all measures, particularly social distancing, thorough hand washing and the wearing of face masks.

 

