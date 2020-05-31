Latest update May 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MYO distributes another 400 food hampers

May 31, 2020 News 0

The Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) of Guyana, located in Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, has once again embarked in the distribution of another 400 food hampers to the poor, needy and vulnerable in Guyana.

The food hampers that were distributed by MYO

Bro. Jason, a representative of MYO (left), hands over one of the hampers to Leroy Phillips, a member of the Visually Impaired and Persons with Disabilities Society.

“As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak, people are becoming more and more in need of assistance to cope with the struggles of their daily lives. Under these circumstances and as Muslims, we are commanded by Allah (God Almighty) to render assistance to those in need,” MYO explained.
Recently, during the holy month of Ramadan, 500 food hampers were distributed to various communities throughout Guyana.
The MYO said that it is continuing to work tirelessly to bring much needed aid to families across Guyana.
“The MYO wishes to express its profound gratitude to the many donors, supporters and volunteers who willingly contributed to this food hamper distribution initiative.”

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

‘I wrote in my school book I will become a Cricketer’ Says Guyana &Windies player Tremayne Smartt

‘I wrote in my school book I will become a Cricketer’ Says Guyana...

May 31, 2020

By Sean Devers Thirty-four-year-old fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Tremayne Dequette Smartt has played 57 ODIs and 58 T20 games for the West Indies Women’s Team but none since March 2018 when...
Read More
Paul ready to go wherever duty calls

Paul ready to go wherever duty calls

May 31, 2020

Educated guesses, part of GFF Working Group remit as plans for smooth post Covid-19 transition underway

Educated guesses, part of GFF Working Group remit...

May 31, 2020

Albion Community Center Cricket Club distributes food hampers to several families

Albion Community Center Cricket Club distributes...

May 31, 2020

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next tourney maybe until 2022

Over-50s Cricket World Cup Committee says next...

May 30, 2020

FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of spitting and other related actions

FIFA issues guidelines on penalisation of...

May 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019