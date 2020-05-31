MYO distributes another 400 food hampers

The Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) of Guyana, located in Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, has once again embarked in the distribution of another 400 food hampers to the poor, needy and vulnerable in Guyana.

“As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak, people are becoming more and more in need of assistance to cope with the struggles of their daily lives. Under these circumstances and as Muslims, we are commanded by Allah (God Almighty) to render assistance to those in need,” MYO explained.

Recently, during the holy month of Ramadan, 500 food hampers were distributed to various communities throughout Guyana.

The MYO said that it is continuing to work tirelessly to bring much needed aid to families across Guyana.

“The MYO wishes to express its profound gratitude to the many donors, supporters and volunteers who willingly contributed to this food hamper distribution initiative.”